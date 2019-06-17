Callaway County traffic stop leads to undocumented immigrant arrest
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Thursday morning on a federal immigration violation, according to a news release.
The release said a deputy stopped Carlos Lozano-Hernandez, 42, for an unidentified traffic violation on County Road 269 just before 9 a.m. Thursday.
Hernandez was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license after the deputy "detected inconsistencies regarding Hernandez’ residency status."
Hernandez is being held without bond in the Callaway County Jail where he is awaiting transfer to federal custody by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.
