Callaway County tries to close hunger gap

2 years 3 weeks 4 days ago Thursday, June 02 2016 Jun 2, 2016 Thursday, June 02, 2016 2:35:00 PM CDT June 02, 2016 in News
By: Lauren Barnas, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

CALLAWAY COUNTY – Many hungry children aren’t taking advantage of federal free lunch programs, but new ones are still popping up around the area.

Two new spots are offering free breakfast and lunch in Callaway County starting this week. Nicky Kemp, the assistant superintendent for North Callaway school district, says the school is serving about four times as many breakfasts as it does during the regular school year.

“Currently we have mostly just our summer school students that are taking advantage of it,” Kemp said about the Hatton McCredie Elementary School location. “But we are serving approximately 236 breakfasts each day and a little over 200 lunches each day.”

She said there's still too many hungry kids in the county that might not know about the free program.

The issue isn’t exclusive to Callaway County schools, though. The USDA says it helped serve “low-cost or free lunches to more than 31 million children each school day in 2012.” However, USDA statistics also say the average daily attendance for the Summer Food Service Program in 2015 was just under 2.6 million students.

Kemp hopes that because the Callaway sites are more rural than other locations, it will improve these numbers.

“The locations of the other ones aren’t close to our district and so we decided that it would be a great offering for our parents and community members,” Kemp said.

More than 50 sites in mid-Missouri offer free summer lunches to anyone 18 and under. Students don't have to qualify for free and reduced lunch to take advantage of the summer meals.

Schools are a popular sponsor of the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program, but there are many other public places serving free food as well. Columbia Public Health and Human Services Public Information Officer Andrea Waner says Douglass Park hosts one of the free food programs in Columbia.

“Last year we had 99 lunches leftover for the whole summer,” Waner said. “Any leftover perishable items are donated to various community shelters. Non-perishable items are brought back the next day to the lunches.”

 Waner says this way, food waste is kept to a minimum. Both women hope the abundance of summer lunch sites will encourage higher participation.

“As we progress through this next year and people know that this is an opportunity, our numbers will grow. Some of our daycares may start taking advantage of this as well as other community members,” Kemp said.

One kitchen worker says the program is worth it even if it only helps a few kids who wouldn’t be eating lunch otherwise.

“I love my kids. I look at all 300 of them as my own. I do it for them,” Kitchen manager Casey Lucas said.

Lucas says the number of kids eating food from her trays far outnumbers the amount of students bringing their lunch from home.

More News

Grid
List

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
31 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has ties with Missouri
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has ties with Missouri
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
32 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
BOONE COUNTY - Authorities are warning drivers to not just be careful on the road, but while they're gassing up.... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:41:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
WASHINGTON (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, giving President Donald Trump the chance to cement... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:29:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Columbia hosts its last community policing meeting
Columbia hosts its last community policing meeting
COLUMBIA - The city hopes to have a more diverse representation of the community at Thursday's final community policing meeting.... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 12:35:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

House arrest? Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
House arrest? Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware's capital city would like to know who dropped a house onto a two-lane... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 8:40:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 15 active weather alerts
8am 76°
9am 77°
10am 78°
11am 79°