Callaway County Updates Ambulance

The station bought a new ambulance built on a F-series pick-up truck to increase weight capacity. All of the ambulances were also updated with laptops and GPS navigation systems. And the upgrades continue. In just a few months, the ambulances will get a program that allows paramedics to talk directly to the dispatcher.

"With this we can get in the ambulance, you know, if we have an idea of which direction we're headed, we can type in the address and we'll get a location a lot quicker. Also, it's allowing all of the ambulances to be coordinated more efficiently," paramedic Brian Kinder said.

Paramedics also said the computer technologies will reduce radio traffic and increase response time.