Callaway County vehicle chase leads to arrest
HATTON - One man is in custody after leading Callaway County Sheriff's deputies on a chase near Hatton Friday evening.
Deputies attempted to stop Jon Wagner, 49, of Moberly, for a traffic violation on State Road M near State Road E just after 10:30 p.m. Friday evening, according to a news release.
Authorities say he fled in his vehicle where deputies later arrested him near Kimberley Drive northwest of Kingdom City.
Wagner is charged with probable cause traffic offense and resisting arrest. He is being held in the Callaway County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
