Callaway County woman convicted of husband's murder dies in prison

CHILICOTHE - A Holts Summit woman convicted of murdering her husband died in prison, according to an obituary published by an Osage County funeral chapel.

Sandra Plunkett was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2011 murder of her husband, Paul. In her trial, prosecutors argued Sandra killed Paul to get his life insurance money to pay for drugs. The defense said the killing happened in self-defense after years of marital abuse.

KOMU 8 has reached out to the Department of Corrections for information on how Plunkett died.

Visitation for Plunkett will be Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sassman's Chapel in Bland. The funeral will be Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the chapel, with the burial to follow at Countryside Memorial Gardens.