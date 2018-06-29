Callaway fire destroys home

CALLAWAY - The South Callaway County Fire Department was called out to a house fire on the 11300 block of County road 489 Friday.

Chief Jeff Wallendorff said the department got a call from neighbors of the home around 1:55 p.m.

"When we got to the scene the fire was fully involved," Wallendorff said.

The house fully burned down, but no one was in the home.

Fire crews put out the fire and investigated the scene to figure out the cause.

Wallendorff said the Fire Marshall believes the fire started because of electrical issues.