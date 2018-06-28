Callaway, Hickory Co. shooter sentenced to 55 years in prison

CALLAWAY COUNTY - One of the suspects in a July 2015 shooting that led to a police chase in Hickory County pleaded guilty to all charges and will serve 55 years in prison, a judge ruled Wednesday.

34-year-old Ryan Rummans was arrested after he shot a shop employee in Callaway County. Prosecutors said Rummans and an accomplice led police on a chase and fired shots at others.

Rummans admitted to shooting at two workers at the R.C. Bodyshop on Interstate 70, hitting one, when they refused to give him a car. Rummans and his accomplice stole a vehicle and fled the scene, prosecutors said.

According to a probable cause statement KOMU 8 News obtained in August 2015, Rummans fired several rounds out the back window of the stolen car he was driving during the chase.

The shots were fired while in Hickory County, between Route BB and 515 Road. One of the shots struck the windshield of a police vehicle. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers said Rummans then extended his arm out of the window and shot a round into the windshield of a Toyota crossover, driven by a 22-year-old woman with a 10-year-old girl inside.

In August 2015, Rummans was charged with two counts of first degree assault or attempted first degree assault on a law enforcement officer, four counts of armed criminal action and and two counts of first degree assault.

Following an investigation by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a judge sentenced Rummans to 20 years in prison for the armed robbery, 20 years in prison for shooting the victim and 15 years in prison for shooting at the other worker.