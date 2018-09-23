Callaway Nuclear Plant Closes for Repair

ST. LOUIS - Ameren Corp. shut down its mid-Missouri nuclear plant Wednesday evening so crews could repair a steam valve. The company says the problem occurred in a part of the Callaway plant separate from the nuclear reactor and posed no danger to the public. It's the second unscheduled shutdown in less than a week at the plant near Fulton. High vibrations in a power turbine led to last Friday's shutdown. Ameren says it found no connection between the incidents.