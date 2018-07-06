Callaway nuclear plant marks 30 years
FULTON (AP) - The state's only commercial nuclear power plant has turned 30 and is on track to operate for another three decades.
The Jefferson City News Tribune reports the Callaway Energy Center generates about 20 percent of Ameren Missouri's electricity for its 1.2 million customers.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission granted the plant a 40-year operating license in 1984. Ameren is seeking renewal of the license, extending it to 2044.
The plant has planned outages every 18 months, during which it changes fuel in the reactor and performs maintenance tasks. It recently replaced its original reactor vessel head with a new $150 million one.
