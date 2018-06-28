Calling all cattlemen and women

COLUMBIA - Cattlemen and cattlewomen from across the state of Missouri came together today to discuss the cattle and beef industry.The 50th Missouri Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show is taking place this weekend.“It's a chance for cattle producers from all over the state, all over the country even, to come and really see what the Missouri cattle industry has to offer,” said Nick Hammett, a participant in the trade show.

Hammett also says this is a good opportunity to increase profitability and ask questions about certain products or services.

According to the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association PR coordinator, Laura Bardot, the trade show has over 90 vendors offering varying products and services.

However, Bardot says the convention really provides an opportunity to foster connections.

“The convention serves as a networking event for cattlemen and cattlewomen across the state, they come here and they just tell stories about what happened at convention or what they learned at convention,” said Bardot.

The convention also serves several purposes for the Missouri Cattlemen's Association.

A new president is elected along with the appointment of a new Beef Queen at the convention, according to Bardot.

2017 Beef Queen Macey Hurst sees the convention as an opportunity to inspire the next generation.

“We need those bright young people to continue the industry, the age of the farmer right now is higher than it should be and we’re going to need this industry to continue, of course, to feed the world,” said Hurst.

Hurst, Bardot and Hammett all agreed the overall purpose of the convention is to better the beef industry here in Missouri.