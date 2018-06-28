Calling and Reporting Severe Weather

SEVERE WEATHER REPORTING TIPS:

To report severe weather call either the St. Louis office of the National Weather Service OR the KOMU NewsroomTo report severe weather call either the St. Louis office of the National Weather Service OR the KOMU Newsroom

St. Louis National Weather Service Office: 636-441-8467

KOMU Newsroom: 573-884-6397

When you call the national weather service or the KOMU newsroom with severe weather reports, please have specific information available, including:

INFORMATION NEEDED WHEN REPORTING A WEATHER INCIDENT

FUNNEL CLOUDS AND TORNADOES:

What is the exact location of the funnel cloud or tornado?

What is the exact time you saw it?

FUNNEL CLOUD:

Is there rotation associated with the funnel cloud?

How far is the funnel cloud hanging down from the main cloud?

(1/4, 1/2, 3/4 of the way to the ground)?

TORNADO:

Is it still on the ground? Is there a debris cloud? (dirt, trees, flying lumber, etc. at the bottom of the tornado)

How wide is/was the tornado?

Did you see any damage?

LARGE HAIL:

Where is the exact location the hail fell?

What is the size of the hail, in tems of coin sizes (pea, dime, penny, nickel, quarter, golf ball, baseball, softball size)What time did the hail fall and how long did it fall?

Is hail covering the ground?

Is there any damage from the hail?

HIGH WINDS:

Where did the high winds occur?

What time did the high winds occur?

How fast was the wind speed?

Was there any damage sustained by the high winds?