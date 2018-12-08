Camden Co. deputies search for man accused of child sex crimes

CAMDEN COUNTY - The Camden County Sheirff's Office asked the public's help Friday in a search for a Camdenton contractor accused of multiple child sex crimes.

The sheriff's office said it is working work the Laclede County Sheriff's Office and Lebanon Police Department to find 50-year-old Duffy Woodman. Deputies said Woodman drives a 2011 teal pickup truck and works at Woodco Incorperated.

Woodman has a warrant for his arrest on possible charges of two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, two counts of first-degree child molestation, and posession of child pornography.

According to the sheriff's office, Woodman's girlfriend Misty Rae Obermark was arrested Thursday in connection with the charges listed above. Obermark faces charges of tampering with a victim and first-degree child endangerment. Deputies said she works for the city of Lebanon.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office asked anyone with information to call 573-346-2243.