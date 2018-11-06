Camden County Accident Leaves One Dead

CAMDENTON - A man is dead after a car accident Monday night in Camden County.

Shane Green, 36, was driving on Dry Hollow Road when his vehicle crossed the center line and left the roadway. The car then hit an embankment and overturned.

Green was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

A passenger, 25-year-old Cody Ray, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He was also not wearing a seat belt.