Camden County Baby Leaves Hospital After Slashing

CAMDENTON - Camden County authorities say the 9-month-old baby girl was released from the hospital, after her mother, Bradie Simpson, allegedly slashed her throat. The baby was put in protective custody under the authority of the the county's juvenile court.

Bradie Simpson remains in the hospital where her condition has been upgraded to good.

Simpson was found in the woods Saturday morning in a catatonic state holding the bleeding baby.