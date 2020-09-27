Camden County Deputies arrest a second person in a meth bust

CAMDENTON - Camden County Deputies made a second arrest in connection with a methamphetamine bust last week.

Deputies arrested Steven Edward Beeler, 38, Wednesday for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia. He's being held on a cash bond of $3,000 and will appear in court on February 2.

On January 15, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 5000 block of Old Route Five north. During the investigation, deputies found meth and other drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested Harold Ray Townsend and transported him to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility. He is being charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia.





