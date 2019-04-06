Camden County deputies: Woman tried to set someone on fire

MACKS CREEK- Camden County deputies arrested a woman Thursday, saying she doused a man with lighter fluid and tried to set him on fire.

Deputies originally responded to the scene after a caller said Norma Rogers, 67, was setting a car on fire at a Storm Ridge Road residence in Macks Creek.

While enroute, deputies were told Rogers also tried to set the victim's home on fire. An eight-month-old child was inside the home at the time.

According to a news release, the car fire was put out by the time deputies arrived. The statement said Rogers wasn't able to set the house and car on fire and no injuries were reported.

Rogers was arrested and charged with three counts of first degree assault, one count of first degree arson, one count of endangering the welfare of a child by creating substantial risk, and one count of knowing burning.

She is being held in the Camden County Adult Detention Facility on a $250,000 cash-only bond.