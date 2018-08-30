Camden County deputy helps mother give birth in back of SUV

CAMDENTON - The Camden County Sheriff's Office announced Monday two of its deputies helped a mother give birth during an early morning traffic stop January 3.

Camden County Sherrif deputies Adam Edgar and Trenton Teubner initiated a traffic stop near Camdenton after encountering a car traveling at high speed with its emergency flashers on. Upon being stopped, the driver informed the deptuies his daughter was giving birth in the back of the vehicle.

One deputy assisted the woman and noticed the baby was arriving. The deputy assisted with the birth while the other maintained phone contact with emergency medical services.

The new mother and her child were taken to the hospital and are said to be in good condition.