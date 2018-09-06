Camden County Libraries to Receive E-Reader Grant

CAMDEN COUNTY - Secretary of State Jason Kander announced the Camden County Library District will receive an e-reader exploration grant.

The grant is for more than $1,500 and the library will use the funds to purchase e-reader devices and provide training to staff, volunteers and patrons in a hands-on experience.

This will allow the library to expand both the quality and availability of library services.

In the 2013 fiscal year, the state library has approved a total of 94 grant applications, giving about $500,000 in federal awards to libraries throughout Missouri.