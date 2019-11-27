Camden County man charged with child molestation, sodomy

COLUMBIA — Prosecutors have charged a Camden County man with three counts of child molestation and four counts of statutory sodomy after an investigation Tuesday.

Camden County deputies arrested Andrew Helm, 44, of Macks Creek, and placed him on a 24-hour hold, according to a Facebook post by the department. His arrest came after an investigation into allegations of sexual assault and child molestation.

Helm was placed at the Camden County Correctional Facility on a $100,000 bond.