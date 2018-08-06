Camden County man charged with hate crime following bar fight

CAMDENTON - Camden County prosecutor Heather Miller filed charges Monday against a man accused of assaulting three men at a bar because of their sexual orientation.

Allen Loftis, 22, faces three counts of assault motivated by discrimination after the incident at Shady Gators on Saturday. Law enforcement went to the bar shortly after midnight after security reported the assault.

Staff told authorities Loftis punched one male victim, chipping his tooth and causing his lip to swell. According to court documents, after Loftis was removed from the bar, he allegedly punched a second male victim in the throat and face. He then allegedly pulled a wig off the third victim, calling him by a derogatory term.

Law enforcement said the victims are friends and had come to the bar together. The victim who had been wearing a wig told investigators he believes he was targeted based on how he was dressed.

One of the victims said during the fight, he tried to get in the middle to stop it, and was hit in the face by Loftis. He also said he thinks the fight happened because Loftis perceived the victim with the wig as homosexual.

Some of Loftis' friends told investigators one of the victims had knocked off Loftis' hat, leading Loftis to remove the man's wig. They also said a different victim pulled Loftis out of a taxi as he was trying to leave, and Loftis "took matters into his own hands."

A security guard said Loftis appeared to be trying to leave because one of the victims called police. That's reportedly when the victim confronted Loftis at the taxi and Loftis hit the man.

Later, at the Camden County jail, authorities said Loftis said he wasn't going to allow "gay stuff" to go on around him. He was apparently referencing two of the victims dancing with each other, at which point he said he pulled the one victim's wig off.

The probable cause statement included the investigating officer's belief that Loftis "demonstrated hatred towards the LGBT community" and "showed no remorse but instead attempted to justify his actions."

A judge set Loftis' bond at $75,000, with the conditions that he have no weapons, have no contact with the victims and not return to Shady Gators.