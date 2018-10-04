Camden County man dies in UTV crash; 4-year-old seriously injured
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Camden County man died and a 4-year-old boy was left with serious injuries after a utility task vehicle crashed Wednesday afternoon south of Montreal, Missouri.
Terry D. Scott, 61, of Montreal, Missouri, was driving westbound on Longar Road a half-mile west of Route BB around 4:20 p.m. A 4-year-old boy was riding in the vehicle, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The UTV swerved off the right side of the road, hit a stump and overturned, according to the report.
Scott and the boy were thrown from the vehicle. Neither Scott nor the boy was wearing a safety belt.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The boy was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia in serious condition.
