Camden County man killed after a three story fall

CAMDEN COUNTY - A man died when he fell off a three story condominium building.

The man who died has not been identified, according to a news release from the Mid-County Fire Protection District.

He was working on the roof of building number 5 on 79 Horizons Lane at the time. The victim landed in a rocky area and suffered significant injuries around 7 a.m. Friday.

Life-saving measures by bystanders and emergency personnel did not help. He was declared dead at the scene, according to the release.

Camden County Sheriff's Office and OSHA are investigating the victim's death.