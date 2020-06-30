Camden County man killed in vehicle crash

11 hours 15 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 11:38:00 PM CDT June 29, 2020 in News
By: Katie Athey, KOMU Digital Producer

CAMDEN COUNTY - Tommy Ward, 70, was killed in a vehicle collision on Monday afternoon in Camden County.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. on Missouri Route 5 of the business 5 overpass.  

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a vehicle driven by Tracy Kemp, 60, rear-ended a pickup truck driven by Ward. 

The report states the impact from the collision forced the pickup truck to the right side of the road, where it struck an embankment and overturned, ejecting Ward. Troopers reported Ward was not wearing a seat belt. 

According to the crash report, Ward was pronounced dead at the scene just past 2:30 p.m. 

More News

Grid
List

Couple points guns at protesters marching in Central West End to call for Mayor Krewson to resign
Couple points guns at protesters marching in Central West End to call for Mayor Krewson to resign
ST. LOUIS — A man and a woman pointed guns at protesters who marched through the Central West End Sunday... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 7:59:00 AM CDT June 30, 2020 in News

One CPS parent feels comfortable with new classroom requirements
One CPS parent feels comfortable with new classroom requirements
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools announced on June 29 students will have to wear masks to school for the upcoming... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 7:56:00 AM CDT June 30, 2020 in Top Stories

Camden County man killed in vehicle crash
Camden County man killed in vehicle crash
CAMDEN COUNTY - Tommy Ward, 70, was killed in a vehicle collision on Monday afternoon in Camden County. The... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 11:38:00 PM CDT June 29, 2020 in News

Columbia city government explores mask ordinance
Columbia city government explores mask ordinance
COLUMBIA— Columbia residents might soon be required to wear a mask in public. City Manager John Glascock has started... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 7:23:00 PM CDT June 29, 2020 in News

Jefferson City family gets a new home after tornado destroyed their house
Jefferson City family gets a new home after tornado destroyed their house
JEFFERSON CITY - One family, who lost their home in the May 2019 tornado, got the keys to their new... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 6:55:00 PM CDT June 29, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 6:28:00 PM CDT June 29, 2020 in News

Man killed on Wagon Trail Road on Saturday
Man killed on Wagon Trail Road on Saturday
BOONE COUNTY —Boone County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 6700 block of North Wagon Trail Road at about 1... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 4:15:00 PM CDT June 29, 2020 in News

MU's fall plans outlined: Isolation housing, face masks and hybrid classes
MU's fall plans outlined: Isolation housing, face masks and hybrid classes
COLUMBIA —Fall at MU will include isolation facilities, hybrid classes and a recommended pre-semester quarantine for students as in-person... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 4:01:00 PM CDT June 29, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri Nurses share their experiences in NY/NJ
Mid-Missouri Nurses share their experiences in NY/NJ
COLUMBIA- A group of traveling nurses from Columbia went to New York and New Jersey on April 18 to help... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 3:03:00 PM CDT June 29, 2020 in News

Monday COVID-19 Coverage: 11 active cases in Cole County
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: 11 active cases in Cole County
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 2:37:00 PM CDT June 29, 2020 in News

COVID rates lower in Boone County than other counties in Missouri
COVID rates lower in Boone County than other counties in Missouri
COLUMBIA - Despite the increase in number of COVID-19 cases nationally and statewide, Boone County has seen lower rates of... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 2:33:00 PM CDT June 29, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson will not appeal ruling for abortion clinic
Gov. Parson will not appeal ruling for abortion clinic
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will not contest the license issued to the state’s only... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 2:01:23 PM CDT June 29, 2020 in News

Columbia man arrested for June 25 shots fired incident
Columbia man arrested for June 25 shots fired incident
COLUMBIA - Columbia police have arrested a suspect for a June 25 shots fired incident, according to a news release... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 12:11:00 PM CDT June 29, 2020 in News

Two arrested in Ashland for stolen car, drugs
Two arrested in Ashland for stolen car, drugs
ASHLAND - Two people were arrested after officers found drugs and evidence of a stolen car in Ashland, according to... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 10:48:00 AM CDT June 29, 2020 in News

Two arrested after marijuana, other drug paraphernalia found in home
Two arrested after marijuana, other drug paraphernalia found in home
MONITEAU COUNTY- Two suspects were arrested Friday after police discovered a marijuana plant and other substances in a Moniteau County... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 9:49:00 AM CDT June 29, 2020 in News

California woman arrested after driving over roundabout
California woman arrested after driving over roundabout
ASHLAND- Police arrested a Moniteau County woman after vehicle pursuit Sunday night. According to a release from the Ashland... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 9:08:00 AM CDT June 29, 2020 in News

Columbia curbside recycling pickup on hold this week due to staffing issues
Columbia curbside recycling pickup on hold this week due to staffing issues
COLUMBIA- Curbside residential recycling collection is on hold in Columbia for the week of June 29 due to staffing issues.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 6:31:00 AM CDT June 29, 2020 in News

These are the states requiring people to wear masks when out in public
These are the states requiring people to wear masks when out in public
(CNN) -- A growing number of US states have mandated the use of masks and face coverings while in public.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 28 2020 Jun 28, 2020 Sunday, June 28, 2020 7:16:38 PM CDT June 28, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
11am 83°
12pm 84°
1pm 85°
2pm 86°