Camden County man killed in vehicle crash

CAMDEN COUNTY - Tommy Ward, 70, was killed in a vehicle collision on Monday afternoon in Camden County.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. on Missouri Route 5 of the business 5 overpass.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a vehicle driven by Tracy Kemp, 60, rear-ended a pickup truck driven by Ward.

The report states the impact from the collision forced the pickup truck to the right side of the road, where it struck an embankment and overturned, ejecting Ward. Troopers reported Ward was not wearing a seat belt.

According to the crash report, Ward was pronounced dead at the scene just past 2:30 p.m.