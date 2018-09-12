Camden County police investigate sexual assault

CAMDEN COUNTY- Detectives in Camden County said they are investigating a sexual assault that occurred over Memorial Day Weekend in the 100 block of Sweet William Rd.

The victim told detectives the suspect followed her to a boat dock after leaving a bar. The suspect then forced her on-board a docked boat where he sexually assaulted her. The victim was able to fight off her attacker and scream for help but the suspect dived into the lake and swam out of sight.

After reviewing surveillance video, the suspect has yet to be identified or located. The suspect is described as a white male approximately 6'0" tall, medium build, tan complexion and tattoos on his arms and neck.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on the identity of the subject to call them at (573)-346-2243.