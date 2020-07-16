Camden County Sheriff's Office awarded money for school resource officers

2 days 6 hours 30 minutes ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 6:36:00 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News
By: Greta Serrin, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - The Camden County Sheriff's Office received nearly a $400 million in grant funding through the Department's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services COPS Hiring Program.

Sheriff Tony Helms sought the opportunity and applied for the grant to help fund the school resource officer program in the outlying areas of the county.

The Attorney General announced funding awards to 596 law enforcement agencies across the nation, according to the Facebook post. The funding will allow those agencies to hire 2,732 additional full-time law enforcement professionals.

Camden County received $316,451 to fund three full time school resource officers for three years.

"In 2017, Sheriff Helms created a partnership with the rural schools. This is the first time in our departments history that we were able to deploy school resource officers to Stoutland, Mack’s Creek and Hurricane Deck schools," the post said.

More News

Grid
List

Two Missouri House of Representatives employees test positive for COVID-19
Two Missouri House of Representatives employees test positive for COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY —Two employees from the Missouri House of Representatives have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from KSDK... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 6:18:20 PM CDT July 15, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 4:30:00 PM CDT July 15, 2020 in News

Governor Parson announces special session to address violent crime in Missouri
Governor Parson announces special session to address violent crime in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson called for a special session focusing on violent crime in Missouri in a press... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 3:42:00 PM CDT July 15, 2020 in News

Columbia mayor says mask ordinance is so far a success
Columbia mayor says mask ordinance is so far a success
COLUMBIA - Mayor Brian Treece said the mask ordinance that went into effect last Friday has been an overall success.... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 2:15:00 PM CDT July 15, 2020 in News

St. Louis lawyer has been working for decades to decertify rogue police
St. Louis lawyer has been working for decades to decertify rogue police
ST. LOUIS— Roger Goldman, a St. Louis University law professor and attorney, has spent 40 years of his career becoming... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 12:53:00 PM CDT July 15, 2020 in News

600 customers without power in Boone Couny
600 customers without power in Boone Couny
COLUMBIA — About 600 customers are without power after a power outage Wednesday, according to a tweet from the Boone... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 12:49:10 PM CDT July 15, 2020 in News

Jefferson City native calls for removal of Confederate monument
Jefferson City native calls for removal of Confederate monument
JEFFERSON CITY — The Sterling Price marker on Moreau Drive in Jefferson City has been in place for more than... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 12:39:00 PM CDT July 15, 2020 in News

WATCH: Drinkwitz full interview
WATCH: Drinkwitz full interview
Mizzou head football coach Eli Drinkwitz sported his Mizzou gear while talking to the media about recent recruits, wearing a... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 11:55:00 AM CDT July 15, 2020 in News

MU football coach talks mask ordinance, recruiting and more
MU football coach talks mask ordinance, recruiting and more
COLUMBIA —MU's head football coach Eli Drinkwitz isn't one to hold back words. During Wednesday's media availability, Drinkwitz spoke... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 11:48:00 AM CDT July 15, 2020 in Continuous News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: High school football coach tests positive
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: High school football coach tests positive
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 11:11:00 AM CDT July 15, 2020 in News

Judge halts execution amid claims inmate isnt mentally fit
Judge halts execution amid claims inmate isnt mentally fit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A U.S. judge has halted the execution of a federal death row inmate whose lawyers... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 11:02:26 AM CDT July 15, 2020 in News

Man dies from gunshot wounds on the way to the hospital early Wednesday morning
Man dies from gunshot wounds on the way to the hospital early Wednesday morning
JEFFERSON CITY - A man died from multiple gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning in Jeff City. The Jefferson City... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 11:00:00 AM CDT July 15, 2020 in News

Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart has become the latest major retailer to require customers to wear face coverings at all... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 10:49:00 AM CDT July 15, 2020 in News

Schnucks wins sign appeals; Starbucks blocked on parking request
Schnucks wins sign appeals; Starbucks blocked on parking request
(Missourian) - Schnucks plans to build a grocery store including a CVS pharmacy at the southwest corner of Clark... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 9:14:30 AM CDT July 15, 2020 in News

Kansas man who raped, killed Missouri teen to be executed
Kansas man who raped, killed Missouri teen to be executed
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A Kansas man who raped and killed a 16-year-old girl and fatally beat an 80-year-old... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 11:00:04 PM CDT July 14, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Jefferson City Schools announce re-entry plan, students choose virtual or in-person
UPDATE: Jefferson City Schools announce re-entry plan, students choose virtual or in-person
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Schools announced the re-entry plan for the school year on its website Wednesday morning. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 10:42:00 PM CDT July 14, 2020 in News

Governor Parson signs bill to develop a new port in central Missouri
Governor Parson signs bill to develop a new port in central Missouri
COLUMBIA - Governor Parson signed House Bill 1330 which granted the Heartland Port Authority 116 acres of state owned land.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 10:00:00 PM CDT July 14, 2020 in News

FBI investigating threats to Cole County over ambulances
FBI investigating threats to Cole County over ambulances
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Commission is receiving threats after changing ambulance providers and purchasing ambulances from a... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 8:48:00 PM CDT July 14, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
1am 68°
2am 68°
3am 69°
4am 68°