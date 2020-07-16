Camden County Sheriff's Office awarded money for school resource officers

COLUMBIA - The Camden County Sheriff's Office received nearly a $400 million in grant funding through the Department's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services COPS Hiring Program.

Sheriff Tony Helms sought the opportunity and applied for the grant to help fund the school resource officer program in the outlying areas of the county.

The Attorney General announced funding awards to 596 law enforcement agencies across the nation, according to the Facebook post. The funding will allow those agencies to hire 2,732 additional full-time law enforcement professionals.

Camden County received $316,451 to fund three full time school resource officers for three years.

"In 2017, Sheriff Helms created a partnership with the rural schools. This is the first time in our departments history that we were able to deploy school resource officers to Stoutland, Mack’s Creek and Hurricane Deck schools," the post said.