Camden County sheriff seeks public help identifying sign thieves

CAMDEN COUNTRY - The Camden County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two people who stole a sign off High Point Road. It was taken Saturday morning.

Additional signs along South 7 were also stolen a few days before.

A statement from the sheriff's office said, "As most of you are aware, we have had thousands of dollars' worth of Camden County road signs taken and greatly appreciate the proactive approach some of our citizens are taking."

Anyone knowing the identity of the thieves should contact the Camden County Sheriffs Office at 573-346-2243.