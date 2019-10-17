Camden County sheriff seeks public help identifying sign thieves
CAMDEN COUNTRY - The Camden County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two people who stole a sign off High Point Road. It was taken Saturday morning.
Additional signs along South 7 were also stolen a few days before.
A statement from the sheriff's office said, "As most of you are aware, we have had thousands of dollars' worth of Camden County road signs taken and greatly appreciate the proactive approach some of our citizens are taking."
Anyone knowing the identity of the thieves should contact the Camden County Sheriffs Office at 573-346-2243.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday morning the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released an update to global land and ocean... More >>
in
MEXICO – A vape business owner defended their products after Governor Mike Parson released his ‘Clean the Air’ campaign Tuesday.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Police chased a person through Columbia Wednesday night after they said the suspect failed to pull over for... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit Wednesday of the Insurance Dedicated Fund and the Insurance Examiners'... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Sharp End Heritage Committee unveiled seven new markers Wednesday that will be placed on the African American... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit against Cory Mincey and Puppy Love Kennel of Dallas... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - In an effort to decrease the number of suicides across the state, a non-profit group is teaming up... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - A Tuscumbia man has been sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for failure... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Three former Cole County Emergency Medical Services employees filed lawsuits against the county on Monday, claiming discrimination... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for Missouri American Water customers in Jefferson City after... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Pennsylvania law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against Hy-Vee. The lawsuit comes after the grocery... More >>
in
DETROIT (AP) — Bargainers for General Motors and the United Auto Workers have reached a tentative contract deal that could... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - A St. Thomas man is dead after a tractor crash Tuesday evening. According to the Missouri... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - New trail markers identifying places of interest in the African American community are coming to the downtown Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The local segment of a national student film competition called "Campus Movie Fest" (CMF) is starting Wednesday at... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia school district is investigating after a racist image imitating the web site of Columbia's Gentry Middle... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department (MUPD) is investigating a sexual assault that happened over the weekend near... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Twelve Democratic presidential candidates took stage Tuesday night in Ohio while mid-Missouri viewers watched on television. The debate... More >>
in