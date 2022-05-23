CAMDENTON - The Camden County Sheriff's Office is set to host a kickoff event as part of the national Click It or Ticket campaign on Monday.
The event, known as the "Border to Border Kickoff Event," marks the start of a week devoted to traffic safety nationwide and includes increased enforcement of drivers and passengers who do not wear a seatbelt while driving. The event is part of a national push for road safety that will last until this Friday.
The Click It or Ticket campaign is meant to raise awareness of the importance of wearing a seatbelt while driving, especially among younger drivers.
According to the US Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), among young adult drivers aged 18 to 34, almost two-thirds drive without a seatbelt. This makes young adults the group with the highest share of unrestrained drivers.
Most of the vehicle occupants killed at night were not wearing seat belts. For this reason, the focus of the sheriff department's kickoff event and the push to get drivers to wear their seatbelts nationwide is focused on nighttime enforcement.
Participating law enforcement agencies will "be taking a no-excuses approach to seatbelt law enforcement", meaning that officers will "write citations both day and night," according to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff's Office.
In Missouri, the maximum penalty for a seatbelt violation is only $10, but not wearing seatbelts can have serious consequences. The NHTSA study also found that crashes killed 10,893 unrestrained drivers and passengers in 2020.
According to NHTSA, men in this age range are especially prone to this behavior as they wear seatbelts at a lower rate than women do. In 2020, 55 percent of the men killed did not wear a seatbelt compared to 43 percent for female drivers killed in traffic accidents.
For more information about the start of the annual Click It or Ticket campaign, visit the NHTSA website.