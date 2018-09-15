Camden County Sheriffs Deputy Involved in Motor Vehicle Accident

CAMDEN COUNTY - A Camden County Deputy was involved in a single vehicle accident Friday on Missouri Business 5 at the intersection of Missouri State Highway 5. The deputy was transporting a prisoner from Lebanon to Camden County for court when he slid on the ice into a guard rail. The deputy was not injured in the accident, although the inmate being transported was taken to Lake Regional Hospital for evaluation. The inmate was released from the hospital and is back in the custody of the Sheriff's Office. The accident was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.