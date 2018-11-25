Camden County suspect wanted on child porn, molestation charges

CAMDEN COUNTY - The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of sex crimes, including possessing child pornography and molestation.

Prosecutors charged Leonard Jerome Wilson, 38, with possession of child pornography, child molestation, stalking, and furnishing pornographic material to minors.

Court documents said Wilson had in his possession child pornography showing a minor engaged in sexual conduct. He also allegedly touched a minor in a sexual manner, gave sexually explicit material to a minor, and repeatedly contacted a minor "with the intent to disturb." It's unclear whether the same minor was involved in each case.

The Sheriff’s office said as soon as they became of aware of the accusations they turned the information over to the State Technical Assistance Team.

Wilson is not in custody.

Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney Dustin Dunklee has been appointed as special prosecutor in the case.