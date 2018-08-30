Camden County to Receive Federal Major Disaster Assistance

JEFFERSON CITY - The federal government granted a request by Gov. Jay Nixon to extend Missouri's federal major disaster declaration to Camden County for the severe winter storm and blizzard that began on Jan. 31. Camden County was one of the 59 Missouri counties included in the federal major disaster declaration issued on March 23, a decision that Gov. Nixon asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reconsider.

Because FEMA has now granted the Governor's request, Camden County and local government agencies in the county are eligible to seek federal funding for disaster-related emergency response, snow removal and recover expenses. The federal government will reimburse the state and local governments in 60 counties for 75 percent of their eligibility emergency response expenses associated with the severe winter storm.

In advance of the historic storm, Gov. Nixon declared a state of emergency on Jan. 31 for all of Missouri. Nixon also activated 600 members of the Missouri National Guard.