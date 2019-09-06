Camden County woman now faces first degree murder charge

CAMDEN COUNTY - Prosecutors upgraded a Camden County woman's murder charges on Thursday.

Christine Zahn was previously charged with second degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Derek Ray Harrelson.

Reportedly, Zahn and Harrelson had been in an on-again, off-again relationship.

According to the probable cause statement, Zahn originally told deputies she had come back from a bar and was getting ready for bed when she heard her dogs barking. Zahn said she saw a man running toward her from the kitchen "in an aggressive manner," so she grabbed a rifle and shot him. After she fired, Zahn reportedly ran, leaving the rifle behind.

She now faces first degree murder charges.