Camden County woman now faces first degree murder charge
CAMDEN COUNTY - Prosecutors upgraded a Camden County woman's murder charges on Thursday.
Christine Zahn was previously charged with second degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Derek Ray Harrelson.
Reportedly, Zahn and Harrelson had been in an on-again, off-again relationship.
According to the probable cause statement, Zahn originally told deputies she had come back from a bar and was getting ready for bed when she heard her dogs barking. Zahn said she saw a man running toward her from the kitchen "in an aggressive manner," so she grabbed a rifle and shot him. After she fired, Zahn reportedly ran, leaving the rifle behind.
She now faces first degree murder charges.
