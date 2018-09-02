Camdenton Fire Department Chief hospitalized after vehicle crash

CAMDENTON - According to the Camdenton Fire Department, a vehicle struck the business office of the Camdenton Fire Department pinning Fire Chief Drew Stark between his desk and the vehicle Friday afternoon.

The Mid County Fire Protection District, Camden County Ambulance District and the Camdenton Police Department all responded to the crash at approximately 4:17 p.m.

Emergency personnel transported Stark to the Camdenton Ambulance Base where he was flown to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the Lake Regional Hospital.

An update from the Camdenton Fire Department's facebook page said, "As of late last night it is reported that Chief Stark's injuries are not as serious as previously thought, however they are still evaluating him. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers."