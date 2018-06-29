Camdenton Lakers 2012
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Score
|8-24
|Hillcrest
|Away
|L
|12-18
|8-31
|West Plains
|Away
|W
|39-15
|9-7
|Lebanon
|Home
|L
|46-21
|9-14
|Kickapoo
|Away
|W
|25-7
|9-21
|Parkview
|Home
|L
|28-35
|9-28
|Rolla
|Away
|W
|19-6
|10-5
|Waynesville
|Home
|W
|36-0
|10-12
|Joplin
|Home
|W
|45-10
|10-19
|Glendale
|Away
|W
|49-0
|10-31
|Washington
|Home
|W
|35-7
|11-5
|Lebanon
|Away
|W
|42-21
|11-10
|Parkway Central
|Away
|L
|0-7
|Senior quarterback Corey Simpson has an excellent arm and should be a player to watch in his second year in the Camdenton offense.
The offense has one of the best running attacks in Missouri. Senior running Murphy Ward rushed for 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.
Chase Nugent and Alex Everett combined for 86 tackles and 10 sacks at defensive end last season.
Coach: Jeff Shore
Last Season: 7-6 (entering 2nd season)
For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.
Loading ...