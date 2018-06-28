Camdenton Man Arrested After Struggle

CAMDENTON - An 81-year-old man is in custody after deputies say he fired a handgun while they attempted to subdue him on Saturday.

Deputies located John E. Russell of Camdenton at a home in the 600 block of State Route D after he was reported to have walked away from a care facility in Morgan County. Upon approaching the front door of the home, deputies say they found Russell to be armed with a handgun. Deputies immediately subdued Russell, who fired one round during the struggle. No one was injured.

Russell has been charged with Armed Criminal Action, 2nd Degree Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest, Felonious Restraint, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. He is being held at the Camden County Adult Detention Facility on $50,000 cash or $150,000 surety bond.