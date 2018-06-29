Camdenton Man Arrested for Drunk Driving With Kids in Car

A Camdenton man has been charged with second-degree assault and six counts of endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly driving drunk with six children in the car. 34-year-old Matthew Richards appeared in court Tuesday and the case was reset to July 18.

Richards was arrested Saturday around 9 p.m. after crashing into a tree off of Mairfair Drive.

Passenger Emma Siler, 9, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to University Hopsital.