Camdenton Man Arrested on Five Charges

CAMDENTON - Police arrested a Camdenton man on five different charges.

John P. Williams, 47, is charged with Domestic Assault 2nd, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action, Felonious Restrain and Kidnapping. He is currently being held at the Camden County Adult Detention Facility on a $100,000 cash only bond warrant.

According to the Camdenton County Sheriff's Department news release, the arrest of Williams is the result of a reported incident involving a family member which took place over the weekend of July 23rd. The news release also said deputies arrested Williams without incident at his home.