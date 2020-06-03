Camdenton man killed in car crash Tuesday morning
CAMDEN COUNTY - One person from Camdenton was killed Tuesday morning in a crash on US Highway 54 in Camden County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 22-year-old Alexander Mustain was driving westbound near Route A. Mustain drove his car off the right side of the roadway, struck a rock bluff and overturned.
Mustain was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:30 a.m. According to the crash report, he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
This is Troop F's third fatality for June and 23rd fatality in 2020.
More News
Grid
List
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT took one subject into custody after a barricade in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Tuesday was the rescheduled municipal election from April. The election was initially postponed due to Coronavirus concerns. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — The Missouri Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of a man imprisoned in a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A 20-year-old Jefferson City man was arrested on suspicion of two different sodomy charges. The Fulton... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A 25-year-old woman is sharing her story after she was hit by a car Monday during a protest... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Protests continued along Broadway in downtown Columbia Tuesday night. During the protest, Columbia police officers took a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri judge has dismissed two lawsuits against a ballot proposal to expand Medicaid health care... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak at a Kansas City paper plant has infected more than 200 people. ... More >>
in
FORT LEONARD WOOD - A Department of Army civilian died at Fort Leonard Wood following a crane incident around 2... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday he is withholding $131 million from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After several days of protests around the state of Missouri, Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones released a statement... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Boone County elections are being held today, and they look a little different than normal. COVID-19 precautions,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Around 10:50 p.m. the Columbia Police Department tweeted and said Daniel Wood had been located. @ColumbiaPD... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis is under a curfew starting Tuesday at 9 p.m. ... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Life today is razor's-edge tense. If your regular coping methods aren't measuring up, there are science-backed actions we... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating a reported armed robbery involving a pizza delivery driver late Monday night. According... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Gunfire damaged several homes in northeast Columbia early Tuesday, though no injuries have been reported. Police responded... More >>
in