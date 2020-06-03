Camdenton man killed in car crash Tuesday morning

CAMDEN COUNTY - One person from Camdenton was killed Tuesday morning in a crash on US Highway 54 in Camden County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 22-year-old Alexander Mustain was driving westbound near Route A. Mustain drove his car off the right side of the roadway, struck a rock bluff and overturned.

Mustain was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:30 a.m. According to the crash report, he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

This is Troop F's third fatality for June and 23rd fatality in 2020.