Camdenton proposes plans to improve community image

CAMDENTON- The city of Camdenton is proposing plans for their "Destination Camdenton" city improvements.

"Destination Camdenton" is a long-range plan to improve commercial corridors, housing development, the downtown square, and parks and recreation.

The "Destination Camdenton" planning team met with residents on Tuesday to generate ideas for the future of the city.

The planning team plans to use the feedback from drop-in workshop as they begin sketching their plans for the city.

Amy Hasse from RDG Planning and Design said the residents had a lot of helpful input.

"We learned a lot today from the residents such as their interest in more sidewalks and trail connections in the city."

While the city of Camdenton credits tourism as one of their larger attractions, City Manager Jeff Hancock says tourism is not the only priority.

"While tourism is a large part of the town, we have the lake, but we want these improvements to encourage people to do business here or live here."

The city also held an official launch party for the project where the planning team shared their ideas and gave a presentation with what city officals feel is a priority in the project development.

RDG Planning and Design will present the city with their plans for the city in July.

To learn more about Destination Camdenton, you can visit their website.