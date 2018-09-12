Camdenton Rallies Around Middle School Principal

CAMDENTON - A large number of people showed up to Monday's Camdenton Public Schools Board of Education meeting in support of the local middle school principal.

Camdenton Middle School Principal Sean Kirksey was put under administrative leave after scheduling issues for the state issued Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) test.

According to Mindi Sales, a Camdenton Middle School parent, the school gave students two separate 45 minute timed sections of a test when they should have administered one 90 minute timed test. Sales said she supports Principal Kirksey because it was not his job to make the scheduling for the MAP testing.

According to MAP Test Coordinator's Manual, it is the role of the District Test Coordinator to "Maintain the district's testing schedule." The Camdenton district test coordinator is the district's assistant superintendent, Roma France.

Camdenton Superintendent Tim Hadfield said the school district had 270 Communication Arts test scores removed from the record. Other than that, the school district will have no penalty for the scheduling error.

"They want to take his job. They want to get rid of him. It is his job. It is his career. It is his livelihood. It is how it supports his family," said Sales. "And the administration wants to fire him over this?"