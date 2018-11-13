Camdenton resident arrested after drug bust

CAMDENTON – Chelsea Rae Ellis, a 28-year-old, was arrested after the Camden County Sheriff’s Department reported discovering drugs in her home.

Wednesday, May 25, deputies from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office searched Ellis’ home on Camdenwood Drive. While searching the residence, authorities say they found methamphetamine, prescription pills, marijuana and many types of used drug paraphernalia.

After Ellis was arrested, she was transported to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility and was charged with six felonies.

Ellis is being held under a $10,000 cash only bond and will appear before the court on June 28.