Camdenton Residents Protest FERC Regulations

CAMDENTON - Property owners from the Lake of the Ozarks area met at Camdenton Middle School on Saturday to discuss the new regulations that FERC is instating regarding their lakeshore property.

FERC recently released a statement that it had overturned its previous ruling that many home, patios and boathouses had to be destroyed because were too close to the lake and had to be removed because of federal energy regulations. FERC is now proposing property owners file for permits to own this lakeshore property.

Many Camdenton residents are frustrated with Ameren Missouri, the energy company the lake is licensed to as part of the Osage Hydroelectric Project, because of these new restrictions.

"This shoot-from-the-hip response is yeah, 'lets blame Ameren,'" said Jeff Green, Shoreline Supervisor for Ameren Missouri in the Lake of the Ozarks. "But at the end of the day I think people see our role in this." Green said Ameren isn't creating these guidelines, FERC is. "We're the face of these restrictions that are coming from the state, national levels."

Still, residents are worried.

"You know, you pay your taxes, you have a clean title, and still they're saying that this home doesn't belong to you," said Pasty Riley, who organized the event on Saturday. "Then they tell you that it's up to them, their decision."

Riley also expressed concern that after a call to Gov. Nixon's office, she was told this wasn't an issue that Nixon was concerned with.

"They told me that this was a federal issue," Riley said. "But in Virginia the governor is spearheading that campaign."

Representatives from Ameren were in attendance to defend themselves after a description of the new proposals. Senator Blunt and Senator McCaskill both sent representatives to the meeting.