Camdenton Shooting Update

The Camden County Sheriff's Office said it began when an officer pulled over a suspect and tried to serve him with a warrant from another case.





Authorities gave this account about how it all happened. They said the suspect drove away on Highway 5, then ditched the car after he crashed into another vehicle. A second officer was nearby and chased the suspect through a wooded area and into a clearing. The man tried to grab the officer's gun, when it fired and a bullet struck the officer in the upper thigh. That's when the suspect ran across U.S. Highway 54 to a Phillips 66 gas station where he tried to steal a car. A bystander kept the suspect from leaving the gas station, so police rushed in and arrested him.

Officer Kempen was transported on a Life Flight helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia. He underwent emergency surgery and is stabilizing. Kempen is a 19 year veteran of the department and has been a DARE instructor for 17 years.

The sheriff's department said authorities probably will charge the suspect Wednesday. Officers plan to continue the investigation.