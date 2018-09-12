Camdenton Woman Life-Flighted After Rollover Accident

CAMDEN COUNTY - A Camdenton woman was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by Life-Flight Thursday after she was ejected from her car during an afternoon accident.

A Missouri Highway Patrol report says 41-year-old Michelle Fennell was driving northbound on Route BB, just south of Highway 7, just before 1 p.m. when her car went off the right side of the roadway and flipped, ejecting her.

According to the report, Fennell was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, and is listed in serious condition.

Officials at University Hospital's trauma ward said they could not comment on her condition as of 10 p.m. Thursday.