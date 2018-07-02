Camelot Still Waiting for Sewers

Residents of Camelot Estates need a sewer system. But, paperwork problems are delaying plans to fix sewers and treatment plants.

"In June of last year, we were told it was going to start in September, and the treatment plant, and in 15 months the project would be done, said Gary Robbins of the Camelot Homeowners' Association.

Presiding Commisioner Carolyn Loraine said Camden County's trying to solve the problem.

"The funding was frozen at that time, and the county had to correct some of the issues with the paperwork and pay back some of the funding in order for us to unfreeze the funds," she said.

Development in the area has been slow because the steepest of lots can't install septic tanks.

And, Robbins said, it's worse with older houses.

"Some of the septic systems here in Camelot are very, very old," he explained. "And people are not wanting to put a lot of money into them because, when the sewer system comes, they'll be replaced. So, we have some areas where there is some runoff and, during the summer, there's some fumes you can smell."

The county can't promise a timetable, but Robbins admitted it'll be a couple of years before Camelot has a new sewer system.

Camden commissioners met Monday with the engineer in charge of the Camelot project, who told them the county can't get funding until November.