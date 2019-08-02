Cameras Roll In Columbia

Josh Hartnett wrote the script while he was a student at MU.

"This image just keeps lingering in my head. I get a lot of ideas but they leave, but this one stuck around for five years," Hartnett said. "The idea is about a New York kid who finds himself in Missouri just before Sept. 11. He's three weeks into college. It's 2001. Then Sept. 11 happens, and both of his parents work in the towers."

Hartnett didn't turn to Hollywood for help.

"I kinda just decided I wanted to see if I could do it on my own. Finance it on my own. Get people that I wanted involved," Hartnett said.

Filming began Monday at Maude Vintage downtown and was at Columbia College on Thursday. If all goes according to plan, filming will wrap July 9.

While everyone involved agrees things are going well, the process has not been without its occasional bumps in the road, assistant director Lauren Caldwell said.

"We haven't run into huge problems. Just a few location problems. But other than that it's been really smooth and really professional," Caldwell said.

After all this hard work, Hartnett is looking forward to a vacation.

"I know after we finish shooting I'm going to take a week off from everything. So that week is going to be awesome," Hartnett said.

The movie has a largely unknown cast, and Hartnett admits its an uphill climb. He hopes to finish this year and publicize the film through festivals.