Cameron man dies after exchanging gunfire with police

By: The Associated Press

CAMERON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a northwest Missouri man who was threatening suicide died after exchanging gunfire with police officers.

Patrol Sgt. Jake Angle says officers responded to a call Thursday about a man threatening to take his own life in Cameron.

Angle says the man shot at the officers when they arrived at the scene. Police returned fire.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports Angle could not confirm if the man was shot by police or died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No officers were injured.