Campaign Continues Over Missouri Tax Legislation

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri House Speaker Tim Jones is rallying support for an effort to override Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of tax-cutting legislation.

Jones, a Republican from Eureka, says reducing taxes would grow the economy, create additional economic opportunities and allow more funding for education. On Wednesday, Nixon was renewing his objections to the tax legislation in southern Missouri. The Democratic governor has traveled throughout the state to defend the veto.

Nixon's asserts the tax cut would jeopardize funding for government services and boost taxes on prescription drugs.

Jones told supporters in Fulton on Tuesday that he sees "the momentum on our side." He says it is a commonsense measure.

House Republicans are meeting this week to discuss possible veto overrides. Missouri lawmakers return to the state Capitol on Sept. 11.