Campaign donations buy time with Missouri GOP senators

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A campaign committee for Missouri's Republican senators is promising breakfast or dinner with top lawmakers in exchange for donations.

In a pitch for contributions, the Missouri Senate Campaign Committee says sponsors of an upcoming caucus retreat who pay $5,000 get dinner with GOP Senate leaders.

Chipping in $2,500 gets contributors breakfast during the first two weeks of the legislative session with the Senate president pro tem and majority floor leader.

Liberal advocacy group Progress Missouri's Executive Director Laura Swinford in a Wednesday statement called it a "scheme to sell direct access to Senate Majority leadership."

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard told The Associated Press that citizens can call their legislators to share their opinions on issues.

He also says he "could care less" about complaints from Progress Missouri.