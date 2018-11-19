Campaign Finance Limits Restored

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has reinstated campaign contribution limits. The court unanimously overturned a lower-court judge who threw out a fund-raising ban for elected officials during the legislative session. The judge upheld the repeal of Missouri's individual contribution limits. The Supreme Court says lawmakers would NOT have repealed contribution limits without the donation blackout period. But Senate Majority Leader Charlie Shields says those are separate issues, and the court is wrong to assume they are tied together. Shields says it's too early to say whether lawmakers will take up the issue next year. It's unclear whether politicians will have to return contributions they collected since the limits were lifted in January.