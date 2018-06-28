Campaign Finance Petition Approved

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Secretary of State Robin Carnahan announced Friday that an initiative petition relating to campaign finance met state standards for circulation.

The ballot title for the petition is as follows:

"Shall Missouri law be amended to limit the amount of contributions that may be accepted by any candidate for state or local office to $5,000 or less per election from any individual or entity, other than the candidate, and establish penalties for violations.

It is estimated this proposal will increase state government costs by at least $127,000 annually and result in one-time costs of about $28,000. Any potential impact to state government revenue could not be determined. It is estimated this proposal will have no costs or savings to local governments."

The petition amends Chapter 130 of the Missouri Revised Statutes.

Before any statutory changes can be brought before Missouri voters in the November 2012 election, signatures must be obtained from registered voters equal to five percent of the total votes cast in the 2008 governor's election from six of the state's nine congressional districts.

Signatures on behalf of all initiative petitions for the 2012 ballot are due to the Secretary of State's office by no later than 5 p.m. on May 6, 2012.

Before circulating petitions, state law requires that groups must first have the form of their petition approved by the Secretary of State and Attorney General. The Secretary of State then prepares a summary statement of no more than 100 words and the State Auditor prepares a fiscal impact statement, both of which are subject to the approval of the Attorney General. When both statements are approved, they become the official ballot title.